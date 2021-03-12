DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.05. 389,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,875,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 517.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

