Douglas S. Sharp Sells 4,919 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NSP opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,848,000 after buying an additional 96,801 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 570,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

