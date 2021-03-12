Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO Sells $592,041.15 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $592,041.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LPG opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPG. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after purchasing an additional 500,839 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 355,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 193,675 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

