Donald J. Spring Sells 1,658 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $47,916.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.