Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.53)-($1.63) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $240-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -1.63–1.53 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $67.36 on Friday. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 3.07.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,497,765.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,060 shares of company stock worth $16,260,475. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.