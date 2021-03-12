Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS.

Shares of DOMO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,271. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 3.07.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,497,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,060 shares of company stock valued at $16,260,475. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

