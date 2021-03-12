Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post sales of $978.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $999.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $949.25 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $873.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $358.37. The stock had a trading volume of 989,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,191. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.80 and a 200 day moving average of $387.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $1,994,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,100,000 after buying an additional 71,942 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $184,108,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

