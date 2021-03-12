Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 38,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 742,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

