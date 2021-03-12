Dodge & Cox Sells 480,748 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,154,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480,748 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.40% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,544,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 164,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares during the last quarter. Berry Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.69. 398,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,728,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $475.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $156.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

