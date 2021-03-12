Dodge & Cox Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,388,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670,142 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.1% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.07% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $2,605,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,590,000 after buying an additional 283,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

