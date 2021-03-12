Dock (DOCK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43.74 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $56.65 million and approximately $43.74 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 77.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00049256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00653569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00026225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

