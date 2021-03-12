Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Upgraded at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

