Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Upgraded at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.25.
About Dno Asa
