Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.80

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 186855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Several research analysts have commented on DNHBY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dnb Asa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s payout ratio is 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

