Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DIV traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.54. 240,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,645. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$2.62. The company has a market cap of C$307.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,651.20.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

