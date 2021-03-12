Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.26. 1,783,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,268,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

