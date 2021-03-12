Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58. Disco has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $81.85.

