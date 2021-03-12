Dimitri Elkin Buys 600,000 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Stock

Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) CEO Dimitri Elkin purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TWLVU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38. Twelve Seas Investment Company has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.11.
Twelve Seas Investment Company Profile
