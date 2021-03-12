Dimitri Elkin Buys 600,000 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Stock

Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) CEO Dimitri Elkin purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TWLVU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38. Twelve Seas Investment Company has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.11.

Get Twelve Seas Investment alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.