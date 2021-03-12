DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Tops $63.53 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 117.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $63.53 million and approximately $564,078.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.07 or 0.00388185 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.31 or 0.05890247 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,155,983 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.