Digital Insurance Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,497.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $697,184.42 and approximately $1,497.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00394996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

