Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Up 6.9%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 15,246,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,565,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares during the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

