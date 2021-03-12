DICK’S Sporting Goods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,112 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 613% compared to the average volume of 1,278 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.
In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DKS stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.