DICK’S Sporting Goods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,112 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 613% compared to the average volume of 1,278 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

