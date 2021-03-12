DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,755. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

