DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.