DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $73.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,020 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,891,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

