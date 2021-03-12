Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Acquires A$21,000.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Mary Stojcevski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.50 ($7.50) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($15,000.00).

Mary Stojcevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Mary Stojcevski acquired 1,712 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.83 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of A$20,246.11 ($14,461.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$7.19.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company distributes a range of products of various technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Symantec, RSA, Toshiba, Samsung, ASUS, and other brands.

