Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

