Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

DRNA opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.