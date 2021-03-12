DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) CEO Sells $2,022,000.00 in Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $21,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 171,278 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,643 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.