Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.69.

FANG stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $7,295,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

