DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s share price rose 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 156,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 166,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

DMAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 478,040 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

