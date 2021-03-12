Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €38.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.52 ($57.08).

DPW stock opened at €43.65 ($51.35) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.42.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

