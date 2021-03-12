Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DPSGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

