Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,429.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded flat against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $11,429.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

