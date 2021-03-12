Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.27 ($179.14).

Shares of ETR DB1 traded up €2.65 ($3.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €139.30 ($163.88). 529,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.04. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €140.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

