Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TKAYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

TKAYY opened at $10.10 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

