Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AMSSY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AMSSY opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

