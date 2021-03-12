Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. 8,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

