Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.45.

SFIX stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

