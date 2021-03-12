Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $217.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $202.78 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $213.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

