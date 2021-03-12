Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.57. 14,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,240. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $20,003,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $18,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

