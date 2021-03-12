Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. 9,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,221. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

