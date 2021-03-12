Desjardins Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.80

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from $0.55 to $0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered Bombardier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.60.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $0.55 on Monday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

