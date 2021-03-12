Desjardins Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to $38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

