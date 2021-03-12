Delphy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,355.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $518,172.14 and $50,355.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00050445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.81 or 0.00663586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.