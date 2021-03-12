Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 2,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,445. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $24.39.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

