Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 182.5% in February

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 182.5% from the February 11th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
DWSN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,290. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.99.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
