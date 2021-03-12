David E. Simonelli Sells 4,252 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,162.24.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.68. 1,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,743,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

