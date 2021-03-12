David E. Shaw Sells 33,480 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 33,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $2,324,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SDGR stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,348. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

