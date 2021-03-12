Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% during the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,580,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

