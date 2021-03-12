Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 20,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,980. The company has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

